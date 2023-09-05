Nirvana Announce In Utero 30th Anniversary Reissue With Two Previously Unreleased Concerts

Nirvana’s In Utero is being reissued for its 30th anniversary with two previously unreleased full-length concerts. The concerts are Live At Los Angeles, recorded at the Great Western Forum on December 30, 1993, and Live In Seattle, recorded on January 7, 1994 during the band’s last hometown run of shows at the Seattle Center Arena. Both recordings are featured on the “Super Deluxe Edition” of the reissue, and they were reconstructed by Bleach producer Jack Endino.

In Utero‘s original songs and B-sides have been remastered by Bob Weston, the only other engineer besides Steve Albini who participated in the original recording session. The most expansive edition of the In Utero reissue also includes six other live tracks recorded from Rome, Springfield, and New York. The box sets come with a 48-page hardcover book feating unreleased photos, a new 20-page fanzine, a Los Angeles tour poster, and other replicas of memorabilia.

In addition to the 8xLP Super Deluxe box set, there is a 5xCD super deluxe box set, a 1xLP + 10″ edition, a 2xCD Deluxe Edition, and a Digital Super Deluxe Edition. The In Utero reissue will be released on 10/27 via Geffen/UMe. Pre-order it here.