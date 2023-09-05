Soul Glo’s Diaspora Problems was one of the best albums of 2022, and today the Philadelphia hardcore band are back with their first new track since then, “If I Speak (Shut The Fuck Up),” which comes just as the band kicks off their co-headlining tour with Zulu.

‘If I Speak” is a song about channeling one’s voice and perspective through art or another creative expression,” Pierce Jordan explained. “You can hear when people spend more time online than on their music. You can tell when people are more focused on a visual statement than a sound.”

The track comes with a music video that requires as SFW version, which you can check out below. The NSFW version is here.

“If I Speak (Shut The Fuck Up)” is out now via Epitaph. Soul Glo’s tour itinerary is here.