Producer Matthew Barnes has announced his first new Forest Swords album in six years, Bolted, the follow-up to 2017’s Compassion. It includes “Butterfly Effect” and “Tar,” the pair of singles he put out in July, and today Barnes is sharing two more tracks from the album, “The Low” and “Caged.”

“’The Low’ was based on a beat I’d originally intended for Yoko Ono, and features elements I made both at the start and end of the album, so ties together a lot of the sounds and emotions I was exploring during the writing process,” Barnes explained. “The accompanying video directed with Sam Wiehl expands on some of my artwork and visual world that accompanies the record.”

Check out both tracks below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Munitions”

02 “Butterfly Effect”

03 “Rubble”

04 “Night Sculpture”

05 “Caged”

06 “Tar”

07 “The Low”

08 “Chain Link”

09 “Hjope”

10 “End”

11 “Line Goes Cold”

Bolted is out 10/20 via Ninja Tune. Pre-order it here.