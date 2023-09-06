The Rolling Stones have spent the past few weeks teasing a new record called Hackney Diamonds, their first album of original material since 2005’s A Bigger Bang (and first of any kind since 2016’s covers collection Blue & Lonesome). Today they’re properly kicking off the rollout with the release of lead single “Angry,” launched with a livestreamed interview conducted by Jimmy Fallon at Hackney Empire with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood.

The new album was produced by classic rock veteran Don Was and Andrew Watt, the millennial pop producer who has become a rock-star whisperer for figures like Ozzy Osbourne, Pearl Jam, and Iggy Pop. Both the late Charlie Watts and his handpicked replacement, Steve Jordan, drum on the record. Other than two songs recorded with Watts in 2019, the Stones worked on Hackney Diamonds in Jamaica, NYC, and Los Angeles from December to February. During the chat with Fallon, Richards said the Stones considered names like Hit And Run or Smash And Grab before settling on Hackney Diamonds.

“Angry” arrives with a music video featuring Euphoria/The White Lotus actress Sydney Sweeney, who was also present in Hackney for the launch event. Watch the video and the interview below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Angry”

02 “Get Close”

03 “Depending On You”

04 “Bite My Head Off”

05 “Whole Wide World”

06 “Dreamy Skies”

07 “Mess It Up”

08 “Live By The Sword”

09 “Driving Me Too Hard”

10 “Tell Me Straight”

11 “Sweet Sound Of Heaven”

12 “Rolling Stones Blue”

Hackney Diamonds is out 10/20 on Geffen.