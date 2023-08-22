Back in February, we got word that the Rolling Stones were working on a new album — their first since the death of founding drummer Charlie Watts — and that it would feature the surviving members of the Stones’ superstar rivals, the Beatles. It seems like we’re about to hear whatever noted Dolly Parton collaborators Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr recorded with the Stones because the band has entered into tease mode.

As Ultimate Classic Rock points out, the English newspaper the Hackney Gazette recently published an ad for a company called Hackney Diamonds, “specialists in glass repair.” The ad promises, “Our friendly staff promises you satisfaction. When you say gimme shelter, we’ll fix your shattered windows.” Dotting the “i” in the word Diamonds is the Rolling Stones logo, and we’re told the company was established in 1962, the year the band was formed. You can also visit HackneyDiamonds.com, where we’re told the business is opening in September 2023 (which doesn’t really jibe with “Est. 1962” but not everyone can be Don Draper) and you can sign up for email alerts.

So, yeah. A Rolling Stones album is coming soon.