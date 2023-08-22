The Rolling Stones May Be Teasing An Album Called Hackney Diamonds (Or Pivoting To Glass Repair)

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

News August 22, 2023 2:59 PM By Chris DeVille

The Rolling Stones May Be Teasing An Album Called Hackney Diamonds (Or Pivoting To Glass Repair)

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

News August 22, 2023 2:59 PM By Chris DeVille

Back in February, we got word that the Rolling Stones were working on a new album — their first since the death of founding drummer Charlie Watts — and that it would feature the surviving members of the Stones’ superstar rivals, the Beatles. It seems like we’re about to hear whatever noted Dolly Parton collaborators Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr recorded with the Stones because the band has entered into tease mode.

As Ultimate Classic Rock points out, the English newspaper the Hackney Gazette recently published an ad for a company called Hackney Diamonds, “specialists in glass repair.” The ad promises, “Our friendly staff promises you satisfaction. When you say gimme shelter, we’ll fix your shattered windows.” Dotting the “i” in the word Diamonds is the Rolling Stones logo, and we’re told the company was established in 1962, the year the band was formed. You can also visit HackneyDiamonds.com, where we’re told the business is opening in September 2023 (which doesn’t really jibe with “Est. 1962” but not everyone can be Don Draper) and you can sign up for email alerts.

So, yeah. A Rolling Stones album is coming soon.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, & J Balvin Drop Scooter Braun Management; Justin Bieber Denies Report He’s Leaving Too

2 days ago 0

Bob Dylan Announces North American Fall Tour

2 days ago 0

Concertgoer Abducted Outside Brooklyn Mirage, Venue Connected To Two Killings This Summer

4 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest