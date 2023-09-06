Last year, Nina Nastasia returned with her first new album in 12 years, Riderless Horse, and she followed it up with a few updated versions of tracks from it with Screaming Females’ Marissa Paternoster.

Today, Nastasia is unveiling another collaborative project, this one a new duo with the Canadian musician Jeff MacLeod, of Florida BC and the Cape May. Nastasia brought the Cape May out on tour with her in the mid-’00s after meeting the band when they were booked for back-to-back sessions at Steve Albini’s studio, and eventually she started trading music back and forth with MacLeod.

Nastasia and MacLeod’s project is called Jolie Laide (meaning: “pretty-ugly,” debatably), and they’re releasing a self-titled debut album in November. Today, they’re sharing that album’s lead single, “Pacific Coast Highway.”

“I grew up in Southern California and the beach was always a place of calm during much chaos growing up,” Nastasia said. “Anytime I’m around an ocean I’m happy. I’ve spent many more miles than I can count on the Pacific Coast Highway making trips to the beach with my mother when I was little and then with friends when I was old enough to drive. That highway represents to me the freedom that comes with youth and the pure joy that comes with being unafraid. It’s intoxicating, but it will never quite be what it was.”

Watch a video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Pacific Coast Highway”

02 “Move Away Towns”

03 “Away Too Soon”

04 “Why I Drink”

05 “Death Of Money”

06 “My Darling”

07 “God Of Gamblers”

08 “Isolation View”

09 “Blue As Blue”

Jolie Laide is out 11/17 via Oscar St. Records.