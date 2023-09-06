Next month, Glasser is releasing crux, her first new album in a decade. She’s shared “Vine,” “Drift,” and “All Lovers” from it so far, and today she’s back with another single, “Easy,” which was written about Cameron Mesirow’s first love that passed away. “It was about a dream that we were in the same place, and it was a very playful dream,” she explained. “It felt like finally some kind of return to some of the good feelings around knowing someone despite their end.” Listen below.

<a href="https://glasser.bandcamp.com/album/crux">crux by Glasser</a>

crux is out 10/6 via One Little Independent Records.