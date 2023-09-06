The Philadelphia band Paint It Black started in the early ’00s, and they released three albums of fast, passionate, melodic hardcore punk on Jade Tree. Paint It Black haven’t released an album since 2008, and they haven’t released any music at all in a full decade, since the 2013 EP Invisible. But now the band has a new label home at Revelation Records, and they’ll release a new record called Famine this fall. Today, they’ve shared the title track, their first new song in 10 years.

Paint It Black recorded Famine in Oakland with the very busy Deafheaven/Jeff Rosenstock producer Jack Shirley. The song “Famine” is a short, commanding burst with a whole lot on its mind. The tracks’ video mixes live footage of the band with stock footage of lots of things that signify “America” — a classic punk music-video format.

Paint It Black frontman Dan Yemin is also a member of Open City, who will release their new LP Hands In The Honey Jar next month. Here’s what he says about Famine:

It’s important to make things that are real, thoughtful, and not disposable. We don’t just put out a new record because it’s time to put out a new record. We put out a record when we’ve got something to say. We’re a hardcore punk band, and the most important thing, more than velocity or volume, is authenticity. I’m shooting for something real because I want to feel something real and I want to yell it in people’s faces. I want to stir something in people, and I want to make music that I had to stir something in myself to make.”

Below, check out the “Famine” video and the new record’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Famine”

02 “Dominion”

03 “Safe”

04 “Exploitation Period”

05 “Serf City, USA”

06 “The Unreasonable Silence”

07 “Namesake”

08 “City Of The Dead”

Famine is out 11/3 on Revelation. “Serf City, USA” is a really good song title.