Last month, Mary Lattimore announced a new album, Goodbye, Hotel Arkada, her full-length follow-up to 2020’s Silver Ladders. At the time, she shared “And Then He Wrapped His Wings Around Me” from it, which featured contributions from Meg Baird and Walt McClements. Today, the harpist and composer is back with “Horses, Glossy On The Hill,” lovely as always. Check it out below.

Goodbye, Hotel Arkada is out 10/6 via Ghostly International.