GloRilla – “Wrong One” (Feat. Gloss Up, Slimeroni, K Carbon, & Aleza)

New Music September 6, 2023 5:48 PM By Rachel Brodsky

GloRilla has been busy since releasing her debut EP Anyways, Life’s Great…, which came out in November. Currently on tour with Lil Baby, the rising Memphis rapper shared the “Slob On My Knob”-sampling “Lick Or Sum” in May and is back with “Wrong One,” a collab featuring Aleza, Gloss Up, Slimeroni and K Carbon.

Produced by Tay Keith, the skittering, side-eyeing “Wrong One” also has a music video directed by Benmarc and GloRilla. “Hе got the right bitch, wrong time / AP, hе on my time,” K Carbon raps over the chorus. “Delivery on Amazon Prime / I’m bad as fuck, it should be a crime.”

In 2021, GloRilla also teamed up with this squad, releasing “Set The Tone” with Gloss Up, Slimeroni, K Carbon, and Aleza.

Watch below.

