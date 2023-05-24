The rising Memphis rap star GloRilla made a huge impact when she showed up on the national scene last year. After exploding out of nowhere with singles like “FNF (Let’s Go)” and “Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla ended the year with the release of Anyways, Life’s Great…, her debut EP. Since then, GloRilla’s gotten herself booked at just about every major festival, and she’s released “Internet Trolls” and the Moneybagg Yo collab “On Wat U On.” Now, she’s got a deeply horny new single.

Memphis rap pioneer Juicy J co-produced GloRilla’s new track “Lick Or Sum,” and it’s built on a sample of the wildly ignorant classic “Slob On My Knob,” originally released by Three 6 Mafia side project Tear Da Club Up Thugs in 1999. Juicy J was in Three 6 Mafia but not in Tear Da Club Up Thugs, but he still co-produced and rapped on the original. Juicy also released a version of “Slob On My Knob” without that evil keyboard whine as a solo mixtape track in 1993. Memphis rap history runs deep! Happy 30th anniversary to “Slob On My Knob”!

Anyways, you don’t need me to tell you that “Slob On My Knob” is a song about blowjobs. Naturally, GloRilla flips it around and turns it into a song about eating pussy: “Don’t wanna feel your teeth, and soften up your tongue/ All over his breath like pussy-flavored gum.” I mean, that’s good stuff. I like how she whispers on the hook, too. The song’s video is an anarchic blast, and you can watch it below.