Early next year, Green Day’s Dookie, the mega-blockbuster that brought bubblepunk to the masses, will turn 30. Green Day are getting a jump on that anniversary; their massive box-set reissue of Dookie is coming out later this month. The reissue will include a few tracks from the Dookie sessions that have never come out before, and Green Day have just shared three of them.

These outtakes are not exactly newly unearthed gems. If there’s a treasure trove of songs that Green Day wrote in 1993 and never released, we still haven’t heard it. But it’s still cool to hear Green Day at work in a major-label studio for the first time, seeing what happens when they try out the high-fidelity version of their song. The new outtakes include one cover and two re-recorded versions of songs from Green Day’s Lookout Records! days, and all of them are worth hearing.

The cover is a fun one. It’s “Walking The Dog,” the dance-craze hit that veteran R&B showman Rufus Thomas released in 1963. Green Day have a blast with that song, and it’s the kind of songs that really only exists for having-a-blast purposes. As for the re-recordings, one of the big hits from Dookie was “Welcome To Paradise,” a song that first appeared in much more lo-fi form on Green Day’s 1991 album Kerplunk. Green Day clearly realized that there was gold in those indie records, and they gave the same treatment to a few other old songs.

In the newly shared outtakes, we hear Green Day giving that same treatment to the Kerplunk song “Christie Road” and to “409 In Your Coffeemaker,” which first appeared on their 1990 EP Slappy. Those re-recorded songs sound like they could’ve been hits, too. If you’re used to hearing the scrappy original versions of those songs, it’s a trip to hear them blown out into widescreen form. Listen to all three outtakes below.

Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition is out 9/29 on Reprise.