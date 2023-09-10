Watch Steel Pole Bath Tub Reunite For First Show In 15 Years

News September 10, 2023 1:11 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Watch Steel Pole Bath Tub Reunite For First Show In 15 Years

News September 10, 2023 1:11 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Back in July, noise-punk greats Steel Pole Bath Tub announced their first show in 15 years as part of a two-day “30th-ish anniversary party/reunion” for Emo’s Houston. “We’re forever grateful and loyal to Eric ‘Emo’ Hartman for always making Texas some of the best stops on tour, not to mention all the people we met and friends we made there,” the band said at the time. On Saturday, at the second of two nights, Steel Pole Bath Tub performed at Rockefellers Houston, and you can check out some fan-shot footage below.

In addition to their first performance in 15 years, all three members of Steel Pole Bath Tub recently gave their first interview in decades on the Protonic Reversal podcast. Check that out below as well.

SETLIST”
01 “Carbon”
02 “Soul Cannon”
03 “Borstal”
04 “Thru The Windshield Of Love”
05 “Hey Bo Diddley”
06 “Slip”
07 “Black Eye Fixer”
08 “Action Man Theme”
09 “Arizona Garbage Truck”
10 “Bozeman”
11 “Hit It”
12 “Twist”
13 “Friday”
14 “Mercurochrome”
15 “Pseudophedrine Hydrochloride”
16 “Rain Song”
17 “Train To Miami”

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Elon Musk Biography Reveals Third Child With Grimes, Named Techno Mechanicus

2 days ago 0

Liza Anne – “Shania Twain Is Making Me Cry”

3 days ago 0

The Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala Comments On Danny Masterson’s 30 Years To Life Sentence For Rape

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest