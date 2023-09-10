Back in July, noise-punk greats Steel Pole Bath Tub announced their first show in 15 years as part of a two-day “30th-ish anniversary party/reunion” for Emo’s Houston. “We’re forever grateful and loyal to Eric ‘Emo’ Hartman for always making Texas some of the best stops on tour, not to mention all the people we met and friends we made there,” the band said at the time. On Saturday, at the second of two nights, Steel Pole Bath Tub performed at Rockefellers Houston, and you can check out some fan-shot footage below.

In addition to their first performance in 15 years, all three members of Steel Pole Bath Tub recently gave their first interview in decades on the Protonic Reversal podcast. Check that out below as well.

SETLIST”

01 “Carbon”

02 “Soul Cannon”

03 “Borstal”

04 “Thru The Windshield Of Love”

05 “Hey Bo Diddley”

06 “Slip”

07 “Black Eye Fixer”

08 “Action Man Theme”

09 “Arizona Garbage Truck”

10 “Bozeman”

11 “Hit It”

12 “Twist”

13 “Friday”

14 “Mercurochrome”

15 “Pseudophedrine Hydrochloride”

16 “Rain Song”

17 “Train To Miami”