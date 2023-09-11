Thundercat Made A Song For Listerine

News September 11, 2023 3:29 PM By James Rettig

Thundercat Made A Song For Listerine

News September 11, 2023 3:29 PM By James Rettig

Thundercat made a song for Listerine. As Pitchfork points out, the musician composed an original track for the mouthwash brand’s new Whoa Collection, a collaboration that also includes creative collective Compound and artist King Saladeen, who illustrated the design for a Listerine bottle that’s available in stores now.

The collection aims to raise money for and draw attention to the nonprofit organization Increasing Diversity In Dentistry, which focuses on the racial disparity in the dental workforce.

Hear Thundercat’s Listerine track, which contains plenty of swishing, below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Elon Musk Biography Reveals Third Child With Grimes, Named Techno Mechanicus

3 days ago 0

The Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala Comments On Danny Masterson’s 30 Years To Life Sentence For Rape

3 days ago 0

Liza Anne – “Shania Twain Is Making Me Cry”

4 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest