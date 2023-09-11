Thundercat made a song for Listerine. As Pitchfork points out, the musician composed an original track for the mouthwash brand’s new Whoa Collection, a collaboration that also includes creative collective Compound and artist King Saladeen, who illustrated the design for a Listerine bottle that’s available in stores now.

The collection aims to raise money for and draw attention to the nonprofit organization Increasing Diversity In Dentistry, which focuses on the racial disparity in the dental workforce.

Hear Thundercat’s Listerine track, which contains plenty of swishing, below.