Weyes Blood Walked The Runway At Proenza Schouler’s New York Fashion Week Show

Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering walked the runway for Proenza Schouler’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection at New York Fashion Week over the weekend. Mering was the first to appear at the event — which took place at the Phillips auction house on Park Avenue — and wore a white blazer. She also composed the soundtrack for the show. Weyes Blood’s most recent album is last year’s And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, one of the best of 2022. Here’s the full runway and some photos:

Proenza Schouler recently designed a new version of the gown from the Hearts Aglow cover, which Mering has been wearing at her recent shows: