Weyes Blood Walked The Runway At Proenza Schouler’s New York Fashion Week Show

News September 11, 2023 4:36 PM By James Rettig

Weyes Blood Walked The Runway At Proenza Schouler’s New York Fashion Week Show

News September 11, 2023 4:36 PM By James Rettig

Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering walked the runway for Proenza Schouler’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection at New York Fashion Week over the weekend. Mering was the first to appear at the event — which took place at the Phillips auction house on Park Avenue — and wore a white blazer. She also composed the soundtrack for the show. Weyes Blood’s most recent album is last year’s And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, one of the best of 2022. Here’s the full runway and some photos:

Proenza Schouler recently designed a new version of the gown from the Hearts Aglow cover, which Mering has been wearing at her recent shows:

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Elon Musk Biography Reveals Third Child With Grimes, Named Techno Mechanicus

3 days ago 0

The Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala Comments On Danny Masterson’s 30 Years To Life Sentence For Rape

3 days ago 0

Liza Anne – “Shania Twain Is Making Me Cry”

4 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest