Yumi Zouma – “KPR”

New Music September 13, 2023 10:45 AM By Chris DeVille

Yumi Zouma’s 2022 album Present Tense was truly spectacular, and not enough people noticed. Today the transcontinental indie-pop band is back with another effervescent single. “KPR” charges ahead with both force and finesse, matching those achingly dreamy vocals with some truly aggro guitar outbursts, building to one of those gorgeous finales this band does so well. “You’d die for me, cause I’m so damn weak,” Christie Simpson sings. “Walking down your street, and I’m sick of the ending.” Watch the band’s self-directed video for “KPR” below.

Album Of The Week: Yumi Zouma Present Tense
