“Your ideas I don’t consider a good time, man/ I hope you understand.” So begins the new Stay Inside single “An Invitation,” the follow-up to their recent “A Backyard.” The syllables are all stretched out and mangled, but the sentiment is clear. The verse continues: “I just never had much of a taste for revenge/ I hope to keep you as a friend.”

“An Invitation” begins is a pop-punk-ish indie rock song with fervid momentum, then morphs into something slower, heavier, and more grandiose. Trumpet by Really From’s Matt Hull factors in significantly. The band writes, “‘An Invitation’ is about the close friends you once had, who you no longer speak with. The kind of people you’ll only see again at a wedding or a funeral.” Listen below.