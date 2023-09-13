Stay Inside – “An Invitation”

New Music September 13, 2023 3:30 PM By Chris DeVille

Stay Inside – “An Invitation”

New Music September 13, 2023 3:30 PM By Chris DeVille

“Your ideas I don’t consider a good time, man/ I hope you understand.” So begins the new Stay Inside single “An Invitation,” the follow-up to their recent “A Backyard.” The syllables are all stretched out and mangled, but the sentiment is clear. The verse continues: “I just never had much of a taste for revenge/ I hope to keep you as a friend.”

“An Invitation” begins is a pop-punk-ish indie rock song with fervid momentum, then morphs into something slower, heavier, and more grandiose. Trumpet by Really From’s Matt Hull factors in significantly. The band writes, “‘An Invitation’ is about the close friends you once had, who you no longer speak with. The kind of people you’ll only see again at a wedding or a funeral.” Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Thom Yorke Discusses His Five Favorite Singers, Crying Over “Fake Plastic Trees,” And The Time He Was Too High To Sing “Everything In Its Right Place”

3 days ago 0

The Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala Comments On Danny Masterson’s 30 Years To Life Sentence For Rape

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Wiz Khalifa’s “Black And Yellow”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest