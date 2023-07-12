Viewing, the debut album from Brooklyn emo/post-hardcore band Stay Inside, arrived in April 2020, at a time when the band name seemed cruelly appropriate. We were big fans. We also enjoyed “Fracture” and last year’s Blight EP. Today they’ve got another song out in the world.

“A Backyard” is a pop-punk song with an indie-rock spirit, which is to say I hear a lot of Modest Mouse and other mid-aughts blogger favorites in there, especially when the frenetic activity subsides, the calm sets in, and that trumpet graces the edge of the mix. I swear I’m not just drawing a connection to Modest Mouse because one early lyric goes, “I float on through/ See, you’re on solid ground, and I act like you’re ghosting me.” The band explains, “We wrote this song after a long bike ride out of the city to visit a close friend, who had moved out to the suburbs to raise a family. Seeing his new life made me wonder what our relationship means to each other these days.”

Listen below.