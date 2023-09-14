In August, IAN SWEET (Jilian Medford) announced a new album, SUCKER, the follow-up to 2021’s Show Me How You Disappear. In tandem with the announcement, Medford shared lead single “Your Spit,” and today she’s back with “Emergency Contact,” which comes with a video directed by Brittany Reeber and features Please Don’t Destroy member Martin Herlihy (who was also in the “Your Spit” clip).

Of “Emergency Contact,” Medford says:

“Emergency Contact” is biting and sarcastic at its core. It’s a protection song to myself mostly. Trying to convince myself that I didn’t really want what I had lost in the first place as a way of coping with the outcome. The video we made for it is one of my favorite Ian Sweet videos ever (especially since it ties in with the “Your Spit” video as well). I wanted to represent the humor that often goes hand in hand with deep sadness. In the video Martin (who plays the director) keeps quickly snapping me out of those deep dark moments and pushing my buttons to try to get a rise out of me so in turn I’ll put on the best performance possible.

Reeber adds:

A longtime fan of Jilian’s work, I was really thrilled to be asked to collaborate and even more stoked when I realized that she was down to be funny. “Emergency Contact” is probably my favorite track on the new record. It’s gut wrenching. So it felt most true to lean into a concept that played with the self-serious nature of a ballad. We also wanted to make something that would connect thematically to ‘Your Spit’ so we built a concept around a film set (the film you see screening in the movie theatre) and cast Martin Herlihy of SNL to play Jilian’s overbearing, maniacal director.

Watch and listen to “Emergency Contact” below.

SUCKER is out 11/3 via Polyvinyl.