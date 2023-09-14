Pure Bathing Culture have a couple things cooking right now. A couple months ago, the Portland duo announced a series of EPs, loosely tied together by a narrative, and shared the first of those, Roxi’s Dream Pt. 1. A month after that, they announced a new full-length album called Chalice, and shared its lead single “The Memento.” Now they’re back with another single from that, the gauzy and insistent “The River.”

“What draws us in and out of darkness and the grace and trust it takes to stay connected as we continually change,” the group’s Sarah Versprille and Daniel Hindman said. “It’s about our relationships with each other but it’s also just as importantly about our relationships with our muses and inspirations, what drives us to create, be well, be happy and to feel alive.”

Chalice is out 11/10 via First City Artists. Pre-order it here.