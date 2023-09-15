It hath begun. For months, Drake has been teasing a new album called For All The Dogs. Today, he’s shared that album’s first single, and it’s his first-ever collaboration with fellow A-lister SZA. The song is full-on R&B, and it’s called “Slime You Out.”

Drake and SZA have a history together. On 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s 2020 track “Mr. Right Now,” Drake rapped, “Said she wanna fuck to some SZA, wait/ ‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08.” SZA had to clarify that this really happened in 2009, which means that she didn’t date Drake when she was 17. This all bears mentioning because “Slime You Out” is a relationship song, with Drake and SZA going back and forth with various petty accusations.

“Slime You Out” is soft and sleek and airy. Drake co-produced the track with Noel Cadastre, BNYX, Dalton Tennant, and his old friend Noah “40” Shebib. The song is an event simply by virtue of its existence, but it doesn’t have any big, obvious hooks, and it’ll be interesting to see whether its wallpapery sound and lyrical ugliness will connect with the masses. Listen below.

For All The Dogs is out 9/22. Earlier today, SZA released an acoustic version of her hit “Snooze” that features Justin Bieber.