Earlier this month, Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry released her debut solo single “Are You Awake?” (a piano ballad written with Tobias Jesso Jr.) and launched her first solo tour. On opening night, she covered Madonna’s “Like A Prayer,” a song that has remained part of her show throughout the tour so far. Sunday night in Brooklyn, she broke out another classic.

Near the end of the second of two nights at Music Hall Of Williamsburg, Mayberry brought out Matthew Koma of Winnetka Bowling League, who worked closely with Mayberry on her new solo material and also has a cowrite on “Are You Awake?” With Koma on acoustic guitar, the two of them sang the title song from the charming Tom Hanks-directed ’60s rock movie That Thing You Do! — which, famously, was written by power-pop great Adam Schlesinger (Fountains Of Wayne, Ivy, Tinted Windows). Watch the performance below.

Tonight, during @laurenevemay’s second show at @MusicHallofWB, she was joined on stage by Matthew Koma (@WinnetkaBowling frontman and one of Lauren’s writing partners) for a great cover of “That Thing You Do!” Here’s a clip! #laurenmayberry #chvrches #matthewkoma pic.twitter.com/n0XWCGSTKs — Alex K (@AvKv85) September 18, 2023