Lauren Mayberry has been singing for the Scottish dance-pop group Chvrches for well over a decade, and she’s promising the worlds that she’s not going to stop doing that anytime soon. But right now, Mayberry is in the midst of launching a solo career. On Friday, she released the piano ballad “Are You Awake?,” her first-ever solo single. And last night, she launched her first solo tour in Washington, DC.

Last night was Lauren Mayberry’s first-ever solo show, and it was a bit of a warm-up. Mayberry and her band played at Washington’s 9:30 Club. Tonight and tomorrow night, she’ll move to the much-larger Anthem, where she’ll open for Death Cab For Cutie and the Postal Service. Her set last night wasn’t terribly long, but it included live debuts of a number of new songs, as well as a polite cover of the almighty Madonna classic “Like A Prayer.” She didn’t sing any Chvrches songs.

Notably, most of Lauren Mayberry’s songs are not piano ballads like “Are You Awake?” Instead, many of these tracks are frisky, playful dance-pop that’s not too terribly distant from the stuff that Mayberry makes with Chvrches. Mayberry herself broke it down from the stage: “There’s two depressing slow ones, and then the rest have a bit of pep.” Mayberry looked like she was having fun performing these new songs. Below, check out some fan-made videos and last night’s setlist, via Setlist.fm.

SETLIST:

01 “Bird”

02 “Shame”

03 “Change Shapes”

04 “Mantra”

05 “Under The Knife”

06 “Crocodile Tears”

07 “Like A Prayer” (Madonna cover)

08 “Are You Awake?”

09 “Sorry, Etc.”

Lauren Mayberry hasn’t announced an album yet, but it sure seems like there’s one on the way.