Rolling Stone Shares Statement On Jann Wenner’s Racist & Sexist Comments

Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner inspired a firestorm of criticism Friday when, in an interview promoting The Masters — his new book of interviews with seven white male rockstars — he said he did not include any women or Black artists in the book because “none of them were as articulate enough on this intellectual level.” The comments led to Wenner’s removal from the board of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, which he co-founded. Now Rolling Stone, which saw Wenner step back from daily operations in 2019, has issued a statement on the matter.

Here’s the full text of the statement:

Jann Wenner’s recent statements to the New York Times do not represent the values and practices of today’s Rolling Stone. Jann Wenner has not been directly involved in our operations since 2019. Our purpose, especially since his departure, has been to tell stories that reflect the diversity of voices and experiences that shape our world. At Rolling Stone’s core is the understanding that music above all can bring us together, not divide us.