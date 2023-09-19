Texan psychedelic rock choir the Polyphonic Spree, veterans of the early-’00s rock-festival landscape, have only been intermittently active in recent years. In 2020, the Polyphonic Spree released Afflatus, an album of covers. Last year, they dropped a single called “Got Down To The Soul,” and they announced plans for a new album called Salvage Enterprise. That LP is finally coming out this fall, and now we get to hear another new song.

Salvage Enterprise is the Polyphonic Spree’s first proper new album of originals since 2014’s Psychphonic. Frontman Tim DeLaughter, who some of us remember as the guy from ’90s alt-pop hitmakers Tripping Daisy, wrote much of the LP himself. Today, the band shares lead single “Galloping Seas (Section 44),” a six-minute blissout that sounds a little like a more idealistic Pink Floyd.

Here’s what DeLaughter says about the new LP:

There’s an acoustic current running through the whole body of work, and we tried to embrace it as a thread. It has a lot of space to contemplate what we’re going through. I was very specific on instrumentation. I knew I wanted a cross between a Percy Faith and Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young record. With the ability of the Spree to have crescendos, peaks, valleys, we were able to add depth and texture to the classic harmonies and rich folk music… Across all of the music I’ve done, lyrically there’s a sense of desperation and a moment of convincing myself I’m going to make it through regardless of how the music dresses up. On this one, I struggled with the amount of vulnerability I was experiencing and was willing to share both musically and lyrically, but ultimately decided to let it play out. Now that it’s done, I’m happy with the dance between the two.

The Polyphonic Spree have a few live shows coming up in Texas, and their performances are always a real spectacle. Below, check out “Galloping Seas (Section 44),” the Salvage Enterprise tracklist, and the band’s tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Galloping Seas (Section 44)”

02 “Wishful, Brave, And True (Section 45)”

03 “Give Me Everything (Section 46)”

04 “Got Down To The Soul (Section 47)”

05 “Shadows On The Hillside (Section 48)”

06 “Hop Off The Fence (Section 49)”

07 “Open The Shores (Section 50)”

08 “Winds Of Summer (Section 51)”

09 “Morning Sun, I Built The Stairs (Section 52)”

TOUR DATES:

10/01 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio (Outdoors)

11/22 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

12/03 – Austin, TX @ Haute Spot

12/15-16 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre (20th Annual Holiday Extravaganza)

Salvage Enterprise is out 11/17 on Good Records Recordings.