Chelsea Wolfe, master of gloom, is back with a new single, “Dusk,” the first at her new label home of Loma Vista Recordings. The song was produced by Dave Sitek and mixed by Shawn Everett, and it’s a dark, glowering simmer that explodes into a massive guitar showcase in the last minute. Wolfe had this to say about the track: “The friends or lovers have gone through hell and back but are still and always united in the end by love, like pottery gone through the fire, broken and pieced back together.”

Wolfe’s last full-length album of her own was 2019’s Birth Of Violence, though in 2021 she teamed up with Converge for the excellent Bloodmoon: I. Her most recent release was an Arthur Field cover that she recorded for Ti West’s X.

Alongside “Dusk,” Wolfe has announced a North American tour that will start next February. Listen to the song and check out those dates below.

TOUR DATES:

02/27 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

02/28 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

03/01 Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

03/02 Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

03/03 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

03/05 Nashville, TN @ Basement East

03/06 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

03/08 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

03/09 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

03/10 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

03/12 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

03/13 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

03/15 Boston, MA @ Royale

03/16 Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

03/17 Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

03/19 Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

03/20 Minneapolis, MN @ The Varsity Theatre

03/22 Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

03/23 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

03/25 Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theater

03/26 Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theater

03/27 Portland, OR @ The Roseland Ballroom

03/29 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

03/30 Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

“Dusk” is out now via Loma Vista.