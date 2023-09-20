Chelsea Wolfe – “Dusk”
Chelsea Wolfe, master of gloom, is back with a new single, “Dusk,” the first at her new label home of Loma Vista Recordings. The song was produced by Dave Sitek and mixed by Shawn Everett, and it’s a dark, glowering simmer that explodes into a massive guitar showcase in the last minute. Wolfe had this to say about the track: “The friends or lovers have gone through hell and back but are still and always united in the end by love, like pottery gone through the fire, broken and pieced back together.”
Wolfe’s last full-length album of her own was 2019’s Birth Of Violence, though in 2021 she teamed up with Converge for the excellent Bloodmoon: I. Her most recent release was an Arthur Field cover that she recorded for Ti West’s X.
Alongside “Dusk,” Wolfe has announced a North American tour that will start next February. Listen to the song and check out those dates below.
TOUR DATES:
02/27 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
02/28 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
03/01 Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
03/02 Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory
03/03 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
03/05 Nashville, TN @ Basement East
03/06 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
03/08 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
03/09 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
03/10 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
03/12 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
03/13 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
03/15 Boston, MA @ Royale
03/16 Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
03/17 Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
03/19 Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
03/20 Minneapolis, MN @ The Varsity Theatre
03/22 Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre
03/23 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
03/25 Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theater
03/26 Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theater
03/27 Portland, OR @ The Roseland Ballroom
03/29 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
03/30 Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
“Dusk” is out now via Loma Vista.