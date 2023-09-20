Back in March, Sleaford Mods released their latest album UK Grim, and today the duo is announcing a companion EP called More UK Grim, featuring five new songs that were recorded by the duo’s Andrew Fearn and Jason Williamson at the same time. Today, they’re sharing lead single “Big Pharma.”

“Big Pharma was written in the opening chapters of autumn 2022 when Covid kicked in again. It carries a lot of the normal Sleaford Mods absurdism, but also looks at the ongoing fascination with trying to find truths in information wholly pushed by very questionable people,” Williamson said, continuing:

The term ‘Big Pharma’ has been uprooted from its original place, one that rightly threw critique at the pharmaceutical industry as it produced more and more products that would ruin lives on a mass scale. Instead now, Big Pharma is more familiar as a term used by right wing and industrial groups trying to mask the financial aims of their arguments with some kind of critical thinking panache-type legitimacy. It just feels wrong. It feeds on hopelessness, widespread fear and generations of unfettered misinformation linked to the limited critical perception we as the masses are burdened with.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Under The Rules”

02 “Old Nottz”

03 “Big Pharma”

04 “PO Crazeh”

05 “My 18hr Girdle”

06 “Old Notts (Alt Mix)”

The More UK Grim EP is out 10/20 via Rough Trade.