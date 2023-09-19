Grave Secrets are a loud and rowdy punk and post-hardcore band from LA. “Fuck Shit Up,” from their upcoming full-length debut Till Your Lungs Fall Out, is instructive; it sounds like you think it sounds. Not every Grave Secrets song is quite so chaotic — prior singles “Mood Ring” and “Bad Blood” are more on the widescreen post-hardcore side of things — but they all pack a comparable wallop. Whether wailing melodiously or yelling with fire in his eyes, Vinny Morales is a commanding force on the mic. He and his bandmates mirror that fleet muscularity with their musicianship. Check out all three tracks below.

Till Your Lungs Fall Out is out 10/27 on Wiretap.