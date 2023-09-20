Scream Drummer Kent Stax Dead At 61

Scream drummer Bennett Kent Stacks, aka Kent Stax, has died, as the band announced in an Instagram post. “Kent is the original heartbeat of Scream,” they wrote. “Though we have had to continue on without him before, we have always known Kent is irreplaceable. He was one of a kind. In addition to being a truly unique drummer, Kent was also an accomplished fisherman, skilled carpenter, and avid train enthusiast.” Stacks passed away due to complications with cancer — last year, the DC punk scene held a benefit show to raise money for his treatment. Stacks was 61.

Stacks joined Scream shortly after they formed in 1979, alongside brothers Pete and Franz Stahl and Enoch “Skeeter” Thompson. He was a part of the band for Scream’s first three albums — 1983’s Still Screaming, 1985’s This Side Up, and 1986’s Banging The Drum — before leaving the group, at which point a young Dave Grohl took over for him on drumming duties. After the band broke up for a time and Grohl moved to Seattle to join Nirvana, Stacks got back together with the band to perform live, and has been part of their on-and-off reunions since.

Just yesterday, Scream announced their first new full-length album in 30 years, DC Special, which will be released on Dischord Records in November.

“Kent also played in prominent punk and harDCore bands including The Suspects, Spitfires United, Alleged Bricks and more throughout his life,” Scream’s statement on Stacks’ passing continued. “He also branched out to other genres, playing with The Daryl Davis Band and The Old Dominion Trio. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Andrea, daughter Jennifer, brothers Kurt, William and Henry and a host of band mates, friends and fans.”