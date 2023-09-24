Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres tour was in Vancouver this weekend, and they brought out a surprise Canadian guest during their show on Friday night. Bryan Adams took the stage toward the end of the band’s set to perform “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You,” accompanied by H.E.R., one of Coldplay’s openers for this leg of the tour.

“[One of our] heroes and friends showed up in our dressing room, all casual with perfect hair, just looking like a rock superstar, and we said, ‘Hey, do you want to sing a song with us?’ and he’s like, ‘Yeah, okay,'” Chris Martin said when introducing Adams. “And then we asked one of our other heroes if she’d like to play with us as well, and somehow we ended up with H.E.R. and Bryan Adams coming up on stage.”

Watch video below.