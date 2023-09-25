Katy J Pearson Covers The Wicker Man‘s “Fire Leap” With Wet Leg, Drug Store Romeos, & Sarah Meth

The British horror film The Wicker Man came out 50 years ago, and it’s being celebrated with a new anniversary edition box set put out by STUDIOCANAL. That set includes an EP from Bristol musician Katy J Pearson where she reimagines some songs from its score, which was composed by Paul Giovanni and Magnet, the band he put together for the occasion. Pearson had previously covered the film’s iconic “Willow’s Song” on her 2022 album Sound Of The Morning.

The Wicker Man 50th Anniversary Collector’s Edition is out now, though Pearson’s full EP won’t be available digitally until October 31. Today, however, she’s sharing her take on the film’s “Fire Leap,” with help from Wet Leg, Drug Store Romeos, and Sarah Meth.

