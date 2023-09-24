Debbie Gibson Announces Memoir

Debbie Gibson is publishing a memoir, as first reported by Publisher’s Weekly. The book, which does not have a name or release date yet, “reflects my hard won journey in, not only the entertainment world, but all aspects of my life,” as Gibson wrote in an Instagram post announcing the book.

“I can’t wait to share my stories with you so that you all may gain inspiration and tools for navigating your own journey cuz my connection to all of you is what has always motivated me more than anything !” Gibson continued. “It’s so fitting that in this chapter and, specifically on this day as I arrive at my happy place which represents freedom and adventure and peace, I get to share this news!”