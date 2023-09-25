The Chicago indie band Thank You, I’m Sorry released two impressive albums in 2020 and have continued to release good music since then. They’ll drop their new LP Growing In Strange Places at the end of this week, and the release of new single “Mirror” today gives us a chance to catch up on what else they’ve been up to.

With prior singles “Autonomy Shop,” “Chronically Online,” and “This House,” Thank You, I’m Sorry have established a catchy and propulsive emo-tinted sound that reminds me of 2010s greats like Chumped (if they were a bit less cheery), All Dogs (if they were a little more sleek), or Illuminati Hotties (minus the quirky affect). The guitar intro to “Chronically Online” is pure Strokes, too. As for “Mirror,” it begins with some violently nasty bass, then levels off into another straight-ahead surge. “Fuck, I’m getting stuck again,” Lleen Dow sings. “Can’t get out of my head/ I want to run and hide!”

Dow shared this statement on the track:

This is one of the first songs I wrote after we put out IGWF. Through ages 19 and 20 I had a lot of my own behavior presented to me front and center, and I went through non stop work to try to be better. I felt like I was constantly picking myself apart and figuring out what needed to be fixed next. No matter how hard I tried, there was always more in front of me that needed work. Unsurprisingly, that kind of thing does not have great results on your self image.

Hear “Mirror” along with the other three Growing In Strange Places singles below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Your Backyard”

02 “Autonomy Shop”

03 “Brain Empty”

04 “Mirror”

05 “Self Improvement”

06 “Interlude”

07 “Train Car”

08 “Chronically Online”

09 “Head Climbing”

10 “This House”

11 “Parking Lots”

12 “Lleeny Hut Jr”

13 “As I Should Be”

Growing In Strange Places is out 9/29 on Count Your Lucky Stars.