Last month, the hugely popular Oklahoma country-rocker Zach Bryan released his self-titled album. On Friday, he followed that LP with the surprise EP Boys Of Faith, which includes collaborations with Bon Iver and the surging Vermont singer-songwriter Noah Kahan. At least for me, the Zach Bryan/Noah Kahan duet “Sarah’s Place” is the EP’s highlight. Last night, Bryan and Kahan performed it live for the first time.

Zach Bryan was one of the headliners of the Pilgrimage Festival, a big roots-music fest in Franklin, Tennesee. Bryan closed the festival out last night, and his set included a few collaborative songs that he’d never played live. Noah Kahan, who wasn’t on the Pilgrimage lineup, came out to sing “Sarah’s Place” with Bryan. Earlier in the show, the War And Treaty also took the stage for a rousing rendition of “Hey Driver,” one of the highlights from Bryan’s self-titled album. And during the encores, the Lumineers, who’d headlined the festival’s previous night, came out for “Spotless,” another song from the Zach Bryan self-titled.

Kacey Musgraves, Zach Bryan’s collaborator on his recent #1 hit “I Remember Everything,” was nowhere to be found; whenever they play that song together, it’ll be a big deal. But it’s fun to see Bryan visibly giddy at getting to perform with his different guests and then sheepishly admitting when he makes mistakes while playing those songs. Watch some fan-made videos below.