Every time the Finnish screamo band Alas release a new song, that song is good. The Jyväskylä combo’s latest expression of excellence is “Yksin ei täällä näe kauas,” their half of a new split with Parma’s own Maremarcio. Until its soft, pretty finale, the track is two minutes of nonstop controlled chaos, laced with surprising amounts of melody to offset the harsh vocals a la Fucked Up. Their other song, “Jupiter,” is slower and more plodding but just as harmonically rich, and it evolves into a gorgeous churning extended outro that takes the band somewhere closer to shoegaze or meat-and-potatoes indie rock. As for Maremarcio, their songs “Capelli scarmigliati” and “Come la pioggia” are cleaner, talkier, and prettier in a way that reminds me of post-rock, post-punk, and post-hardcore all at once. It’s all worth hearing, so check it out below.

<a href="https://alasyhtye.bandcamp.com/album/alas-maremarcio-split">Alas/Maremarcio split by Alas</a>

<a href="https://maremarcio.bandcamp.com/album/maremarcio-alas-split">Maremarcio/Alas split by MAREMARCIO</a>

An earlier version of this post omitted Maremarcio’s songs and incorrectly identified “Jupiter” as an Alas song. We regret the error.