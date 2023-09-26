Next month, the British producer Evian Christ will release his proper debut album, Revanchist, almost a decade removed from when he first came on the scene and after a couple years of relative radio silence. He announced it with “On Embers” a few weeks back, and today he’s back with another, “Nobody Else,” which starts off thundering and sweaty, adds in some strobing synths, dissipates into nothingness, before coming back for one final stab. Those stretched-out vocals you hear are a sample of Clairo’s “North.” Great song, and so is this one. Check it out below.

Revanchist is out 10/20 via Warp.