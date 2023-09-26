Evian Christ – “Nobody Else”

Samuel Ibram

New Music September 26, 2023 10:20 AM By James Rettig

Evian Christ – “Nobody Else”

Samuel Ibram

New Music September 26, 2023 10:20 AM By James Rettig

Next month, the British producer Evian Christ will release his proper debut album, Revanchist, almost a decade removed from when he first came on the scene and after a couple years of relative radio silence. He announced it with “On Embers” a few weeks back, and today he’s back with another, “Nobody Else,” which starts off thundering and sweaty, adds in some strobing synths, dissipates into nothingness, before coming back for one final stab. Those stretched-out vocals you hear are a sample of Clairo’s “North.” Great song, and so is this one. Check it out below.

Revanchist is out 10/20 via Warp.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Pink Kicks Out San Antonio Concertgoer Yelling About Circumcision

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Katy Perry’s “E.T.” (Feat. Kanye West)

3 days ago 0

On Tension, Kylie Minogue’s Post-“Padam” Renaissance Keeps Humming Along

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest