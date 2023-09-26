Katie Dey has announced a new album, never falter hero girl — it’ll be out at the end of October. It’s the follow-up to forever music, which came out at the beginning of 2022, and she once again wrote and recorded everything from her bedroom. Lead single “dawn service” is everything you could want from a Katie Dey song: ambitious and filled with cool sounds and textures that all coalesce into a perfect little pop song. “Let’s go to the dawn service/ Make everyone nervous/ Bet it’s filled with perverts/ Who knows what they think,” Dey sings on this one. “Take me to the dawn service/ Make ’em call the nurses/ Fill their mouths with curses/ Let’s see what it brings.”

Here’s what Dey had to say about “dawn service”:

to me this song is about “being yourself” . i wrote it thinking of a time in my reckless youth , going to the ANZAC day dawn service in a small conservative town in australia where i grew up (while on a lot of drugs) and deciding , in a small brief way , to assert who i am in the face of a society that values radically different things than i do in an act of defiance . for the video i filmed myself sitting on the grass in the rain in my backyard . parental warning: this song contains the homosexual f slur

Watch a video for it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “swallower”

02 “dawn service”

03 “upstream”

04 “open book”

05 “so miserable”

06 “the same place”

07 “hoarder”

08 “dance butterflies”

09 “fragments”

10 “face first”

11 “malfunction”

12 “never falter hero girl”

13 “hypothetical”

14 “metaphor”

never falter hero girl is out 10/27. Pre-order it here.