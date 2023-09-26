Live Nation Ending Merch Cuts

For years, concert venues around the country have been keeping a percentage of musicians’ revenue from merch sales at shows. Artists have complained about this practice in the past — Jack Antonoff did last fall — but in recent weeks, indie acts like Jeff Rosenstock and Tomberlin have gone viral with their comments on the issue. It seems like their voices might have made a difference.

As Billboard reports, Live Nation — the world’s largest concert promoter, which continues to buy up venues of all sizes across America and beyond — will no longer take merch cuts. They’re also offering a $1,500-per-show gas and travel stipend to all artists, headliners and openers alike, who perform at Live Nation venues. It’s part of a new program they’re launching called On The Road Again, which is set to run indefinitely.

Willie Nelson, whose song is the program’s namesake, shared this statement: “Touring is important to artists so whatever we can do to help other artists, I think we should do it. This program will impact thousands of artists this year and help make touring a little bit easier.” Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino also told Billboard, “Delivering for live artists is always our core mission. The live music industry is continuing to grow and as it does, we want to do everything we can to support artists at all levels on their touring journey especially the developing artists in clubs. Like Willie says, this is all about making it a little easier for thousands of artists to continue doing what they love: going out and playing for their fans.”

This is a PR win for Live Nation, who have taken plenty of Ls in recent years. It feels like a win for artists, too. Will it strengthen Live Nation’s grip on the touring industry? Maybe. But at this point, anything that puts more money in touring musicians’ pockets feels like a win.