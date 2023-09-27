Bay Area punks Spiritual Cramp have been putting out great records and playing extremely fun live shows for years, but they’re just now getting ready to release their self-titled full-length debut. After sharing first single “Talkin’ On The Internet,” Spiritual Cramp have just dropped another early track, a shimmering love song called “Herberts On Holiday.”

Spiritual Cramp frontman Michael Bingham wrote “Herberts On Holiday” about his wife Barb. It’s a heartfelt attempt to capture the wonder of meeting someone who makes you happy when you’ve come to terms with the idea that you’ll always be miserable. Musically, the song goes for sun-dazed indie-pop — a bit like some of the British post-punk of the early ’80s and a bit like Wavves circa King Of The Beach.

Here’s what Bingham says about the track:

I don’t really like the idea of trying to sell the fact that I had a rough experience growing up to a musical audience for credibility, but this song is probably the closest I’ll ever get to talking about what life was like. It wasn’t good. I feel really lucky to have met Barb. It’s hard to quickly summarize in a clip the impact she has had on my life, but I can say with all honesty everything I have in my life today is because of her. To this day, I am constantly making mistakes and oftentimes not living up to my fullest potential. But through the 18 years of knowing her, she’s never rubbed my face in it. All she’s ever done is cheer me on — even if I don’t feel like I deserve it. She always told me she wanted me to write her a song. I always tried, but it always came out as some sarcastic thing because I have a hard time being open. I use humor to mask the way that I really feel. When I wrote this song, I was on a plane home from our tour with Viagra Boys. I was crying uncontrollably, and I knew while I was writing it that it wasn’t guarded. Hope you enjoy.

The “Herberts On Holiday” video is an idyllic vintage-film portrait of Bingham at home with Barb and his dog. Check it out below.

Spiritual Cramp is out 11/3 on Blue Grape Music.