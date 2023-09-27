A few weeks ago, Mitski released her new album The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We. Rather than planning a full-scale tour behind the LP, Mitski is playing a series of small acoustic shows around the world, and she’s performing the album in full at all of them. Mitski gave the first of those performances in Mexico City before the album came out, and she’s since played Los Angeles and New York. Last night in New York, Mitski ended her set by singing an old song about how we need to be less inhospitable to the land.

The late folk hero and activist Pete Seeger include “Coyote, My Little Brother,” a song written by his contemporary Peter La Farge, on 1966’s God Bless The Grass, an album about environmental issues. It’s a simple song about the devastation wrought by humanity: “They strychinined the mountain/ They strychinined the plain/ My little brother, the coyote, won’t come back again.”

Last night at New York’s Town Hall, as Brooklyn Vegan reports, Mitski mentioned Pete Seeger’s environmental work in the Hudson Valley and said, “Bless him.” Then, she ended the show by playing a plaintive solo-acoustic version of “Coyote, My Little Brother.” Like Seeger before her, Mitski hit lonely, yodeling high notes that imitated a coyote’s call. Below, watch a video of Mitski’s cover and listen to Pete Seeger’s original.