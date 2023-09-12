On Friday, Mitski will release her new album The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We. She’s already shared the early songs “Bug Like An Angel,” “Star,” and “Heaven,” and she played a short surprise performance in Nashville over the weekend. As far as we know, Mitski isn’t planning to tour behind the new LP. Instead, she’s playing a series of intimate acoustic shows in North America and Europe. Almost all of those shows are happening after the album comes out. Last night, though, Mitski played the first of those shows, and she did it in Mexico City.

When Mitski finished touring behind her Laurel Hell album last year, she did it in Mexico City. Before last night, her final full-scale show was a November 2022 set at Mexico City’s Corona Capital festival. At last night’s show, Mitski told the crowd, “You all have been so lovely and supportive, and I wanted to show my deep gratitude to you by coming here first, before anywhere else.”

From all evidence, last night’s show was a stark contrast from the choreography-heavy spectacle of Mitski’s Laurel Hell shows. At Teatro de la Ciudad, Mitski performed with two accompanying musicians, an acoustic guitarist and a stand-up bassist, and she sang her new songs with sparse precision. She performed every song on The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We, only changing up the order of the tracklist slightly, and then she went on to perform a few older songs. Below, watch a bunch of videos of those new songs and check out last night’s setlist.

MITSKI MEXICO TE AMA pic.twitter.com/RKnYl16ce5 — raven (@quuix3) September 12, 2023

"You all have been so lovely and supportive and I wanted to show my deep gratitude to you by coming here first before anywhere else. So thank you so much" mitski explaining why she went to Mexico before the new album came outpic.twitter.com/yKrWISFmDq — mitski's archive (@mitskithoughts) September 12, 2023

SETLIST:

01 “Bug Like an Angel” (Live debut)

02 “Heaven”

03 “I Don’t Like My Mind” (Live debut)

04 “Buffalo Replaced”

05 “The Deal” (Live debut)

06 “When Memories Snow” (Live debut)

07 “My Love Mine All Mine” (Live debut)

08 “The Frost” (Live debut)

09 “Star”

10 “I’m Your Man” (Live debut)

11 “I Love Me After You” (Live debut)

12 “Francis Forever”

13 “I Bet On Losing Dogs”

14 “Love Me More”

15 “A Pearl”

/////

16 “A Burning Hill”

The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We is out 9/15 on Dead Oceans.