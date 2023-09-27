Back in March, the Toronto musician Debby Friday released her debut album, GOOD LUCK. Last week, it won the Polaris Music Prize, awarded to the best Canadian album of the year. And today Debby Friday is back with a new single, “let u in,” which shuffles and pulses on a beat co-produced by Australia’s Darcy Baylis, recorded while Debby Friday was on tour down under. Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

10/27 – Chicago, IL – Sanctum @ Thalia Hall

11/03 – Manchester, UK – Homobloc @ Yes Pink Room

11/04 – Brighton, UK – Mutations Festival

11/07 – Oslo, NO – BLA

11/08 – Copenhagen, DK – Rust

11/09 – Stockholm, SE – Brooklyn Bar

11/10 – London, UK – Thirdman London

11/11 – London, UK – Pitchfork London (@ Roundhouse) %

11/15 – Brussels, BE – Fifty Lab

12/13 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

12/14 – Montréal, QC – Le Ritz

% w/ Yaeji, Jessy Lanza

“let u in” is out now via Sub Pop.