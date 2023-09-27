Debby Friday – “let u in”
Back in March, the Toronto musician Debby Friday released her debut album, GOOD LUCK. Last week, it won the Polaris Music Prize, awarded to the best Canadian album of the year. And today Debby Friday is back with a new single, “let u in,” which shuffles and pulses on a beat co-produced by Australia’s Darcy Baylis, recorded while Debby Friday was on tour down under. Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
10/27 – Chicago, IL – Sanctum @ Thalia Hall
11/03 – Manchester, UK – Homobloc @ Yes Pink Room
11/04 – Brighton, UK – Mutations Festival
11/07 – Oslo, NO – BLA
11/08 – Copenhagen, DK – Rust
11/09 – Stockholm, SE – Brooklyn Bar
11/10 – London, UK – Thirdman London
11/11 – London, UK – Pitchfork London (@ Roundhouse) %
11/15 – Brussels, BE – Fifty Lab
12/13 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
12/14 – Montréal, QC – Le Ritz
% w/ Yaeji, Jessy Lanza
“let u in” is out now via Sub Pop.