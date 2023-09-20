Debby Friday’s GOOD LUCK has won the 2023 Polaris Music Prize, which is awarded annually to the best Canadian album of the year, as voted on by a group of journalists and broadcasters. “It just feels like a miracle,” Friday said while accepting the award onstage at Toronto’s Massey Hall. The award includes a $50,000 prize.

Friday beat out a short list that included Alvvays’ Blue Rev, Aysanabee’s Watin, Begonia’s Powder Blue, Dan Mangan’s Being Somewhere, Daniel Caesar’s Never Enough, Feist’s Multitudes, Gayance’s Mascarade, Snotty Nose Rez Kids’ I’m Good, HBU?, and the Sadies’ Colder Streams.

Last year’s Polaris Music Prize winner was Pierre Kwenders’ José Louis And The Paradox Of Love.

