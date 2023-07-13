Polaris Prize 2023 Shortlist Includes Alvvays, Feist, Debby Friday, Daniel Caesar, The Sadies, & More

The Polaris Music Prize, awarded annually to the best album by a Canadian artist, announced its longlist a month ago. Today they pared it down to 10 finalists, all released within the eligibility window between May 1, 2022 and May 1, 2023. The shortlist includes Blue Rev by Alvvays — our own pick for 2022’s best album by any artist, Canadian or otherwise. The list also contains releases from Feist, Debby Friday, Daniel Caesar, the Sadies, and more.

The winner will be awarded at the Polaris Music Prize Gala on Sept. 19 at Massey Hall in Toronto. Here are the 10 albums on the shortlist:

Alvvays – Blue Rev

Aysanabee – Watin

Debby Friday – Good Luck

Dan Mangan – Being Somewhere

Gayance – Mascarade

Daniel Caesar – Never Enough

The Sadies – Colder Streams

Begonia – Powder Blue

Snotty Nose Rez Kids – I’m Good, HBU?

Feist – Multitudes