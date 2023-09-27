Sweet Pill – “Starchild”

New Music September 27, 2023 1:34 PM By James Rettig

Back in March, my colleague Chris was mighty impressed with Sweet Pill after catching them at SXSW. The Philadelphia-based band released their debut album, Where The Heart Is, last year, and they’ve signed to Hopeless Records for their next one. Today, they’re sharing a new single, “Starchild.”

“I believe myself to be an awkward person trying really hard to have a strong backbone,” bandleader Zayna Youssef said in a statement. “I sometimes catch myself putting others first, leaving none for myself. Ultimately, ‘Starchild’ sums up what it feels like to having the burden of someone else’s responsibilities with a million eyes on you at the same time.” Youssef continued:

Through out it all, i just dont wanna fuck up, ever. This lame idea of being perfect always swims in my head and I can never get over on it. All in all it leads to burning out and failing. What do I owe to the people around me that have done nothing but take what I have?”

“We spent a week in the Poconos recording in seclusion in a cabin – like middle of nowhere Blair Witch vibes. It was so secluded that I was VERY freaked out. I was so scared that I refused to go to my room to sleep that had these large windows in it and since it was pitch black out you couldn’t see a thing. So I opted to sleep on the floor at like 2am where the boys were still up tracking just so I wouldn’t be alone. I believe this track is a good transitional song from our debut, Where the Heart Is. It has some “dancey-ness” that our first album didn’t really have.

Listen below.

“Starchild” is out now via Hopeless Records.

