Promiseland – “3D Flower” (Feat. Julian Casablancas)

New Music September 29, 2023 12:13 AM By Chris DeVille

Promiseland is Johann Rashid, a multi-disciplinary artist now signed to Julian Casablancas’ Cult Records. According to his label bio, Casablancas nicknamed him “The Future Prince of Anarchy.” Promiseland’s debut album Sad But Happy is coming next month, and he’s promoting it today with “3D Flower,” a new track featuring his boss, Mr. Strokes and Voidz himself.

“3D Flower” is a dystopian digital pop song that finds Casablancas speak-singing up front and eventually breaking into his trademark howls. Its computer-animated video, also by Rashid, is billed as part Grand Theft Auto, part Fortnite. Watch below.

Sad But Happy is coming in October via Cult.

