Later this week, Band To Watch Truth Club are releasing their second album, Running From The Chase. They’ve shared “Blue Eternal,” “Exit Cycle,” and “Uh Oh” from it already, and today they’ve got one more for us: “Siphon.”

“The process of bringing ‘Siphon’ to life was an exciting one,” drummer Elise Jaffe said in a statement. “While Travis, Yvonne, and I put together the core structure of the song, Kam was coming back to us with new and crazy guitar lines at every practice that drastically changed the whole feel of the song. The collaborative nature of writing “Siphon” made it feel so fresh for all of us, and reinforced the rewarding nature of making music together as a band.”

Listen below.

Running From The Chase is out 10/6 via Double Double Whammy.