Stevie Nicks Gets Her Own Barbie

Mattel is making a Barbie version of Stevie Nicks. The doll comes dressed like Nicks on the cover of Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours, and it’s part of the Music Series Barbie line, which has included dolls for people like Tina Turner and Gloria Estefan. This all makes sense, right? Stevie Nicks is a legend who remains hugely popular, and she wears the types of fun outfits that can be recreated in Barbie form. This is just a big toy company doing what big toy companies do. But the wild thing about the Stevie Nicks Barbie is that Stevie Nicks herself is overwhelmingly excited to have her own doll.

Last night, Stevie Nicks announced her Barbie by bringing the doll out onstage at Madison Square Garden and then talking about the doll for several minutes. She did a little Barbie voice and everything. It was pretty strange!

Stevie Nicks debuting the Stevie Nicks Barbie at MSG one of my weirder concert experiences pic.twitter.com/C8OmlBhDWk — Matthew Perpetua (@perpetua) October 2, 2023

Now, Stevie Nicks has done a new Today show interview where she talks about the process of getting a Barbie and what it means to her. Talking to Today, Nicks says, “I have been living in my own Barbie Universe since March, and I can honestly say that this little person makes me happy. And that’s the thing I love about her the most. I can be in the worst, worst mood, and I walk in and see her — she’s like my happy pill. I instantly feel better. I have so many reasons to love her.”

Nicks says that she sent Mattel her original Rumours outfit and boots so that they could get everything exactly right. (The boots were suede, but she knew the dolls couldn’t come with actual suede boots.) Mattel sent Nicks a couple of prototypes of the doll, and when Nicks saw the second one, she freaked out: “Let’s call Mattel and tell them she is perfect. Don’t do anything — perfect. And so ever since then, and that was like June 22. And it’s, what, September? I have probably taken, I don’t know, 500,000 pictures of her and also the first Barbie, who is now her older sister.” Nicks has taken the Barbies on tour, so that she can take dressing room pictures of them. She kept the doll’s existence secret by swearing her band and her crew to secrecy.

Here’s why Nicks says that she loves this Barbie so much: “She’s the Rumours me, when I was 29 years old. But she’s also me now. It sounds impossible, but it’s not impossible somehow. Maybe that’s just the spirit of her — the spirit of Stevie Barbie and the spirit of me, blended together in this little person and it just emanates from her… It’s like seeing my younger self. She brings back memories that I had forgotten. When I look at her, I think of stuff that has gone out of my mind.”

This is all slightly baffling to me personally, but I’m glad Stevie Nicks has something that makes her so happy.