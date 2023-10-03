Matt Berninger Still Working On Sitcom With Brother, Now Called Dos Apes

For years now, Matt Berninger has been talking about developing a television show with his brother Tom after they collaborated with each other on Mistaken For Strangers, the sorta documentary that accompanied Trouble Will Find Me back in 2013. When we caught up with Berninger in 2020, he was still plugging away at it. And in a new interview with NME, he says he’s still trying to figure out how to make it work, and revealed the title of the show for the first time: Dos Apes. (Dos Apes is also the name of an NFT collection.)

“Not unlike Frankenstein, a lightning bolt has started its heart again!” Berninger said. “It’s a really great show. It’s called Dos Apes, and with the pandemic we had to put it down. Dos Apes is alive, and that’s all I can say. There was nothing happening because of the writers strikes and stuff like that, but we’ll see. I’m not going to drown in projects like I was before, but that it is one of them that I really want to do and it might happen.”

That doesn’t sound entirely promising, but Berninger did give some more information about what the sitcom might entail: “There’s a lot of detail from autobiographical things, but not just mine — also Walt Martin and Matt Barrick from the Walkmen have all kinds of stories. Tom my brother is essentially the hero of everything. Tom and I play ourselves, my wife isn’t in it, but the whole chemistry and DNA of the show is very different than anything I think that exists.”

“It’s really cool, joyful and funny. The Mistaken For Strangers doc that Tom, Carin [Besser, wife and collaborator] and I made captures the spirit of this television show, but it’s not going to be a fake doc or anything like that,” Berninger continued. “But who knows? It might not be anything. It might just be on our laptops forever.”

We’ll see! The National just released their second album of 2023, Laugh Track.