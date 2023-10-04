Joanna Sternberg – “Neighbors”

“You don’t say hi to me, so I won’t say hi to you/ You won’t smile at me, so I won’t smile at you/ So, so, what’s next?” This is exactly the kind of subject Joanna Sternberg addresses so skillfully, so charmingly. The NYC singer-songwriter has followed up their fantastic summer release I’ve Got Me today with “Neighbors,” a standalone single that matches Sternberg’s distinctive voice with a jaunty piano accompaniment.

“Neighbors” digs into the familiar awkwardness that comes around every time you run into a stranger who lives near you. Key phrases include “So much for mental health,” “Why’s I say that,” and “If I go talk to you, I’ll look like such a fool/ So I won’t go.” Why haven’t more people written songs about this? This is the real shit! Also, the wordless pseudo-scat section at the end is wonderful.

Listen below.

